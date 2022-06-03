Brett Favre’s Fumble!

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has been flagged for his role in a welfare fraud scam!

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is suing 38 people and companies, including the former Green Bay Packers legend, for taking money targeted to helping poor people.

Nancy New, 69, and her son, Zachary, 39, pleaded guilty to funneling funds to “second-tier” nonprofits, including Prevacus, a Florida-based anti-concussion drug company that boasts Favre as a major investor.

The suit claims the News purchased Prevacus stock with welfare money, but the deal also benefited the former quarterback.

Now the state is asking for a $3.2 million judgment against Favre and $1.1 million against Prevacus.

Favre, 52, says he didn’t know the money came from welfare funds. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing. He also notes his charity has provided millions to help impoverished kids in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

Attorney Brad Pigott, who filed the lawsuit, says, “What kind of person would decide that money the law required to be spent helping the poorest people in the poorest state would be better spent being doled out by them to their own families, their own pet projects, and their own favorite celebrities?”