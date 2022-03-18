Brad Pitt Juices Angelina in Court Over Winery

Bristling Brad Pitt can’t bottle up his feelings over ex-wife Angelina Jolie selling her stake in the former couple’s French winery — and now he’s dragging her to court!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner, 58, poured more than $50 million into Château Miraval — only to see the Maleficent movie witch, 46, cut a deal giving her half to controversial Russian exile Yuri Shefler!

Now, sources say peeved Pitt is desperate to undo the deal!

According to a court filing by the Fight Club bruiser’s lawyers, Angie went behind Brad’s back to sell her share of the 700-acre property to the booze billionaire, knowing Shefler “and his affiliates would seek to control the business.”

Brad’s attorneys argue the move was intended to cause “gratuitous harm” to her ex-husband after he sank “money and sweat equity” into the business.

An insider spills, “Brad’s devastated. Angie’s tried to take everything away from him, including his family — and now, the sale of Miraval could ruin that, too!”

As National ENQUIRER readers know, the Girl, Interrupted Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce in 2016, and the onetime spouses have been slugging it out ever since over finances — and their kids!

The parents of six tied the knot at Miraval in 2014 — a decade after first hooking up and six years after they’d shelled out $28.4 million for the estate.

In the filing, Brad claims he and Angelina “agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent.”

However, the Eternals actress insists in January 2021 she “informed Pitt in writing” of her decision to exit the alcohol industry.

But Brad’s new booze biz partner was forced to flee Russia in 2002 after the government charged he’d bought up trademarks at below market price. Shefler has denied the allegation — but his company is now legally forbidden from shilling Stolichnaya vodka in his homeland.

Now, Brad’s also facing competition from Ocean’s Eleven buddy George Clooney, who purchased Domaine du Canadel — a 25-acre vineyard just a 30-minute drive from Miraval!