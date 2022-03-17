Boo-hoo Alec Baldwin Buys Vacay Spread

Clueless Alec Baldwin continues his curious grieving process over the gunshot death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by buying a vacation getaway in Vermont barely five months after calling the freakish tragedy “the worst thing” that ever happened to HIM!

On Feb. 15, the 63-year-old actor shelled out $1.75 million for 55 acres of historic land in Arlington, near where the embattled actor hid out with wife Hilaria and their six kids right after the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of Rust that also wounded director Joel Souza, 48.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, the Malice actor — who was holding the revolver when it fired the fatal bullet — was among 26 people socked with a wrongful death lawsuit by 42-year-old Halyna’s heartbroken family.

Beverly Hills attorney Usman Shaikh, who was finance counsel on Baldwin’s 2018 film The Public, says Alec may be held “personally liable” for the shooting.