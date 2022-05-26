Blake’s Secret New Bar Show Revealed!

Party-hearty Blake Shelton has been filming a secret new TV show in Nashville combining his two favorite things — country music and drinking — reveal The National ENQUIRER’S on-set spies.

The “God’s Country” singer is set to appear as master of ceremonies on the show, Barmageddon, which will feature teams of celebrity guests competing in a series of bar games.

To film the show, Blake closed his four-story bar in Nashville, Ole Red, for a week. A crew member tells our mole the project will air on USA Network and feature celebs like Trace Adkins, Jay Pharoah and Carson Daly, while former WWE wrestling star Nikki Bella will serve as the main host.

Producers have been spotted on Nashville’s famed Broadway Street looking for groups of “easy on the eyes” young adults to serve as the studio audience.

Although 45-year-old Blake’s role is still shrouded in semi-mystery, on-set sources say he appeared to be having a whale of a time while filming, throwing down glasses of Smithworks Vodka mixed with Sprite Zero.

“Once the camera goes on, you’d never know he’d been drinking, because he is so professional,” dishes one insider. “He can just switch straight from partying heavily into that on-camera TV mode.”

Blake’s big TV break came when he signed on to be one of The Voice’s original judges in 2011. Although he’d been a regular on chat shows and country music specials, the hit NBC singing competition made him a household name.

Starting a new show is a surprising move for Blake after The ENQUIRER’s sources dished he’d told his “Voice” bosses doing two seasons a year was too much. He complained “Voice” was eating into his touring schedule and he wanted to spend more time with his new wife, Gwen Stefani, 52, and her kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8.

Blake and pop princess Gwen met when she started judging on The Voice in 2014. They tied the knot last July after six years of dating. However, as The ENQUIRER has reported, things haven’t been smooth sailing between the pair right from the get-go as they butted heads over their wedding plans.

Things hit a low point recently when Gwen made a big deal out of “forgetting” to wear her wedding ring during a TV interview. Sources say it was an apparent swipe at Blake — who’d let himself go a bit during the pandemic — to shape up or ship out.

The problem seems to be that they simply have vastly different personalities and aims in life.

“They have virtually nothing in common,” squeals the source. “They’ve been fighting about almost everything since the wedding!”