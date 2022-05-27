Bitter Phil Collins Sticks it to Orianne Again

Rock icon Phil Collins is banging the drum to convince a court his hated ex-wife Orianne Cevey is guilty of fraud!

Orianne, 48, is sue-suing the Sussudio singer, 71, for $20 million, half the proceeds from selling the Miami Beach estate the two once shared.

But the frail Genesis star’s lawyers hit back in the latest legal round by charging Orianne has changed her tune about her alleged stake in the property — and is “committing fraud.”

They claim she did not list the house among her assets during her 2016 divorce from second husband Charles Mejjati, and only now insists she owns half.

She “either committed a fraud on the divorce court which heard her divorce [from Mejjati] or she is committing a fraud on this court,” claims the filing.

The online hearing was not just Another Day in Paradise — it was the first time in nearly two years the embittered exes have faced each other.

Orianne has been a thorn in Phil’s side ever since their 2008 divorce after nine years of marriage and two children together when he paid her a whopping $46.6 million settlement. They reconciled in 2016 and broke up four years later when she moved secret toyboy husband Thomas Bates, plucked from an escort service catalog, into the Florida mansion.

Collins legally booted the duo from the house and they’re now in an ugly divorce — after a year of marriage.