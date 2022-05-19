Bill Murray’s Bad Behavior Tanks his Career!

Tinseltown troublemaker Bill Murray’s career is on life support after ugly accusations of “inappropriate behavior” shuttered the set of his new film.

“Everyone in Hollywood is furious with him and his out-of-line behavior,” dishes an insider. “Nobody wants to work with him anymore.”

“There’s been a lot of talk he will be blackballed forever in this town!”

The 71-year-old former Saturday Night Live comic allegedly got “touchy” with women on the set of Being Mortal, antics that forced shooting to be suspended pending an investigation. It also led to a nose-to-nose confrontation with fellow comic and first-time director Aziz Ansari, spies say.

The “Ghostbusters” star was accused of being “hands-on” with a gal on set, leaving other women feeling “uncomfortable” and that “he crossed a line.”

His bawdy behavior was also said to have infuriated former “Parks and Recreation” actor Aziz, 39, and co-star Seth Rogen, 40.

“This was Aziz’s big directorial debut, and the entire project is now in question,” says a source.

Murray’s notorious nearly 50-year career is littered with outlandish episodes.

In 1978, he memorably attacked Chevy Chase when he hosted “SNL.” And in 2000, his Charlie’s Angels co-star Lucy Liu charged he “hurled insults” at her using “inexcusable and reprehensible” language, ending his stint in that film series.

After the “Being Mortal” incident, Ben Dreyfuss, 35, son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, claimed Murray hurled a glass ashtray at his father’s face during shooting of the 1991 film What About Bob?

“Everyone walked off the production and flew back to L.A., and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes,” Ben recalls.

Sources blame a lot of the Caddyshack comic’s bad behavior on his drinking.

“His twisted love affair with booze has skewered his ability to even recognize that he’s been out of line,” spills a source. “Now, he’s partying on Martha’s Vineyard with his buddy Dan Aykroyd, thinking things will blow over like always.”