Bill Murray Insists it’s all a Joke!

Comic Bill Murray claims the boorish behavior that closed down his latest movie set was just a joke gone bad.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” insists the 71-year-old SNL and Caddyshack legend, who shuttered the set of Being Mortal — co-starring actress Keke Palmer, 28 — pending a probe into claims of inappropriate sexual shenanigans.

As the National Enquirer previously reported, the gal and specific details of the incident haven’t been revealed, but she and Murray were working a scene and he did something that outraged her enough to complain to bigwigs, who suspended production.

Murray now says, “We are talking and trying to make peace.”

In the past, hard-drinking Bill’s had run-ins with actors Lucy Liu, Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss.