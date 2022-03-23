Ben Stiller Back Together With Christine Taylor

Groveling Ben Stiller has pulled his rocky marriage off the trash heap — but only after struggling for five lonely years to mend his jackass ways, sources dish!

The Zoolander funnyman, 56, underwent a radical life change to prove to long-suffering spouse Christine Taylor, 50, he is worthy of her after she broke off their 17-year marriage in May 2017.

“Ben got the fright of his life when Christine dumped him and he’s essentially spent the past five years showing her how he’s capable of change,” an insider exclusively dishes.

“He realized a reset was necessary and he’d driven the love of his life away by essentially being way too self-absorbed.”

Ben revealed in February after spending the lockdown under the same roof with actress Christine and their two children, Ella, 19, and Quinlin, 16, the marriage rebloomed.

“Over the course of time, it evolved,” says Stiller. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that.”

But the pair’s change of heart is old news to National ENQUIRER readers — since we revealed in 2018 how Ben was bending over backward to woo Christine!

“Ben’s a totally different person around her now,” spills a source. “He no longer takes her for granted.”

“And he has stopped being so condescending and mean around the help!”

They remained true to each other over their long break, dishes a source: “They never even dated other people after they separated.”

But Christine wasn’t the only one who thought Ben was a jerk! He admits daughter Ella accused him of being an absentee dad.

“She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear,” says Ben.

“It’s kind of sad how he needed scaring straight before turning things around,” spills a spy.