Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Cheesy Music Video Reeks of Gigli

Cornball couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s cheesy music video has pals pleading with the pair to curb their collaborative efforts before they embarrass themselves like they did in their turn-of-the-century big-screen stinker Gigli, sources snitch.

To mark their first Valentine’s Day since rekindling their romance last year, the Oscar-winning filmmaker created a video set to J.Lo’s new song “On My Way.”

But the schmaltzy clip includes a montage of images from their disastrous first stab at love 20 years ago — and the effort is reminding friends of their 2003 box office flop!

“They’re starting to worry Ben might make the same mistake with Jennifer again,” tattles an insider.

The Good Will Hunting hunk, 49, and the singer, 52, fell hard for each other in 2002 and got engaged — but by early 2004 they’d called it quits.

But when Ben’s fling with actress Ana de Armas fizzled out and J.Lo’s engagement with retired New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez crashed and burned last year, they hooked up again.

The insider adds, “Ben’s friends, including Matt Damon, have been pretty supportive of his relationship with Jennifer. But they’ve always had some concerns it could end up veering into cringe territory, the way it did back when they were first together.”

According to the source, Ben’s musical mash note “made everyone roll their eyes.”

But the insider also points out, “For years, Ben talked about how embarrassed he was by all the stuff he did when he was with Jennifer.”