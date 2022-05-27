Bashed Bon Jovi Needs a Tune-up!

Stubborn Jon Bon Jovi is being told to swallow his pride and beg former pal Richie Sambora to rejoin his namesake band to save its wretched reputation, industry insiders dish.

“Bon Jovi needs something right now because Jon is in such bad shape,” spills a source.

As The National ENQUIRER reported, the band recently performed a stretch of shocking concerts, where frontman Jon, 60, failed to hit his high notes. Critics savaged the Bad Medicine singer for his shaky vocals, and some fuming fans even stormed out of the shows!

Now, sources tell The ENQUIRER those close to the group feel the best way for them to right the ship is by re-recruiting Sambora, 62, who bailed on his buddies in 2013 to focus on his family.

“They’ve never been the same since Richie left,” snitches the source. “He’s what they need right now to save the band. His voice was always as strong as Jon’s, and he’s in great shape.”

Jon and Sambora co-wrote many of Bon Jovi’s smash hits, including Livin’ on a Prayer, Wanted Dead or Alive and It’s My Life.

But the singer once said the guitarist left the band on the cusp of a tour when he “just didn’t come to work” one day. Jon insisted there was no animosity, but also admitted he didn’t speak to Sambora for years!

However, the source adds, “Jon’s pride seems to be the thing that always gets in the way. He forgets it’s a band and not a solo act.”

Meanwhile, Jon appears to be doing what he can to bolster his pipes. Before a recent show in Houston, he was spotted at a wellness center. An IV nurse posted a pic on Instagram showing Jon with a bandage on his arm, suggesting he’d received a vitamin drip!