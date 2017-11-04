Ariel Winter’s Pals Praying She Won’t Elope

Mike Walker reports… “No way!” That’s the fervent prayer of Ariel Winter pals — that their rich, famous “Modern Teen” will not follow in the footsteps of 30-year-old live-in boyfriend Levi Meaden!

That’s because the insiders fear that the ho-hum actor is hatching — elopement!

Tattled an Ariel A-lister: “She’s had such a tumultuous family life. Emancipated from her mom, Ariel had to grow up radically fast, longs for a stable family — and now plays house with Levi in her $1.5 million pad!

“And Levi’s making damn sure he plays perfect spouse, even doing the cooking! Pals worry he’ll convince her to elope, but pray she will not!”

(His listed net worth: $200,000 — hers: a whopping $9 million!)

“And marriage?” continued the insider. “She’s 19 and just started college.

“But Levi’s plottin’ to put a ring on it — in a flash! Yet not one member of her ‘Mod Squad’ wants to see BabyCakes make a HUGE MISTAKE!”