Ant Plants Renée Zellweger in Stepmom Mess!

Aspiring stepmom Renée Zellweger is caught in the middle as beau Ant Anstead’s custody battle with Christina Haack revs into high gear, insiders spill.

The former Wheeler Dealers host has accused his Flip or Flop ex — who recently got hitched to realtor Joshua Hall — of poor parenting in his bid to win full custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson.

Now, a source snitches, “There’s no way for Renée to dodge this drama because Ant’s made it very plain he wants to co-raise Hudson with her, and he’s going to try and savage Christina to make that happen.”

Ant, 43, and Christina, 38, were married less than two years before their 2020 split. Sources say they’d previously agreed to joint custody of the tot, but Ant’s changed his mind.

“Christina’s furious. She says this came out of nowhere, and she’s convinced it’s all because Ant wants to impress Renée,” tattles a tipster.

The actress, 53, and Ant began dating last year after meeting on the set of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride. He wasted no time having Renée meet his son, spills the spy.

“The speed with which Ant introduced Renée as this perfect stepmom had already irked Christina, who insists he’s setting her up with all kinds of false claims and accusations that she’s confident will be disproved,” squeals the source.

“She’s vowed to fight Ant with all she’s got. … No doubt this is going to get messy for everyone, including Renée.”