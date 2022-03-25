Angelina Jolie’s $10M Jungle Palace

Angelina Jolie is putting even more distance between herself and ex-hubby Brad Pitt — by building a jungle oasis in Cambodia, insiders spill!

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider vixen, who maintains dual U.S. and Cambodian citizenship, has been developing a huge plot of land in Battambang, where her Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation is headquartered.

Sources say the 46-year-old Oscar winner intends to build an international base where she and her kids can hole up.

“Angie wants to get as far away from Brad and their past life together as possible,” a source close to Jolie tells The National ENQUIRER. “She’s been putting down roots in Cambodia since her very first visit.”

Her home is already looking like a palace in paradise!

“Angelina and her family live in a beautifully decorated traditional Cambodian longhouse, which has at least eight bedrooms,” reveals the insider. “The house has lots of wood, wicker and bamboo inside — all locally sourced — and is adorned with Buddhist artifacts.”

“There’s a lush tropical canopy around the house, which makes it very private.

“The whole place probably cost $10 million or more.”

Angelina reportedly bought the home on 18.5 heavily fortified acres from a bloodthirsty Khmer Rouge commander. Then, while she was making the film First They Killed My Father in 2017, she plunked down $32,000 for a six-acre plot right next door, which villagers say she’s turning into an eco-resort.

“There is a popular local waterfall nearby named Samlot Chas — but it’s now known as Angelina Jolie’s waterfall,” says the insider.

Angelina first visited Cambodia while filming Tomb Raider in 2000 and on a United Nations field mission. In 2002, she adopted then seven-month-old Maddox from an orphanage in Battambang.

Maddox, now 20, is studying in South Korea, but his mom is said to have encouraged him to keep strong ties with his birthplace.

On Feb. 24, Angelina posted photos of her recent trip to Cambodia, including a candid shot of her and daughter Shiloh, 15, smiling.