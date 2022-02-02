Andy’s Teddy Bear Tantrums!

Petty Prince Andrew is a beast when it comes to his prized teddy bear collection and will “shout and scream” if a servant messes with his toys, dishes a palace insider!

A former royalty protection officer reveals the Duke of York can’t bear it when maids monkey with his tableau of dust magnets — and even keeps a photo to make sure they’re all properly placed.

Andrew has “about 50 or 60 stuffed animals positioned on the bed,” squeals the source, who adds housekeepers are given a “laminated photo” of the toys “because if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he’ll shout and scream!”