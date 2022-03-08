Al Franken Working on Comedy Comeback

Canceled lawmaker Al Franken is crawling back from his once lofty perch on Capitol Hill and plotting a sparkly showbiz comeback with a new comedy special!

The 70-year-old funnyman turned senator — who abruptly resigned his seat Jan. 2, 2018, after multiple women accused him of groping them — exclusively told The National ENQUIRER he hopes to shoot the special by the end of this year.

“That’s the plan,” reveals the former “SNL” writer and performer — who said back in September he had decided to trade politics for punch lines for the foreseeable future. He’s been touring to polish the act he plans to pitch as a special to networks and streaming platforms this fall.

The fallen Minnesota senator called it quits after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct in the early stages of the #MeToo movement. As ENQUIRER readers know, one of his accusers — conservative talk show host Leeann Tweeden — posted a shocking image of Franken pretending to grab her breasts while she slept on board a plane carrying performers to a USO show!

Despite his admission he is a “sloppy hugger,” Franken shockingly says he is ALSO mulling a possible return to politics someday!

“Perhaps,” he muses. “I’m only 70.”