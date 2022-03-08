Close search popup button

Al Franken Working on Comedy Comeback

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on nomination of Alex Azar to be Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Washington, USA - 29 Nov 2017
Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Canceled lawmaker Al Franken is crawling back from his once lofty perch on Capitol Hill and plotting a sparkly showbiz comeback with a new comedy special!

The 70-year-old funnyman turned senator — who abruptly resigned his seat Jan. 2, 2018, after multiple women accused him of groping them — exclusively told The National ENQUIRER he hopes to shoot the special by the end of this year.

“That’s the plan,” reveals the former “SNL” writer and performer — who said back in September he had decided to trade politics for punch lines for the foreseeable future. He’s been touring to polish the act he plans to pitch as a special to networks and streaming platforms this fall.

The fallen Minnesota senator called it quits after eight women accused him of sexual misconduct in the early stages of the #MeToo movement. As ENQUIRER readers know, one of his accusers — conservative talk show host Leeann Tweeden — posted a shocking image of Franken pretending to grab her breasts while she slept on board a plane carrying performers to a USO show!

Despite his admission he is a “sloppy hugger,” Franken shockingly says he is ALSO mulling a possible return to politics someday!

“Perhaps,” he muses. “I’m only 70.”

