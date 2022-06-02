Adele is Rolling Deep in the Dumps!

Superstar sports agent Rich Paul geared up to wave goodbye to “Hello” singer Adele by hitting a Miami hotspot solo on her birthday and flirting up a storm with other gals, sources snitch.

The NBA wheeler-dealer, 40, was spotted hanging out with hoopster client LeBron James and other famous friends at a star-studded Florida bash on May 5 as Adele turned 34 without her beau by her side!

“His friends haven’t seen him this happy in a very long time. He spent her birthday partying in Miami with LeBron, and there were a ton of pretty girls coming over to their table,” an insider spills. “It’s obviously hurtful to Adele that he chose to go off and do that.”

Meanwhile, the “Rolling in the Deep” songbird posted a pair of solo shots on Instagram to mark her big day and didn’t even mention her man!

According to the insider, Adele insists she and Rich are taking “a little breather” and their romance hasn’t completely crashed and burned.

She even put a brave face on things and posted a few syrupy pictures recapping their relationship online a few days later. But as The National ENQUIRER previously reported, sources say the couple’s nearly yearlong relationship has been at breaking point for months!

The hysterical hitmaker abruptly bailed on her first Las Vegas residency in January amid rumors she and her sweetie were having heated phone arguments.

But after Adele pulled the plug on her 24 concert dates, tipsters say the desperate diva flew to Beverly Hills, where Rich owns a $14 million mansion, in an attempt to salvage their floundering union — and even fueled rumors of an engagement by wearing a huge pear-shaped diamond ring to the Brit Awards on Feb. 8!

She’s since fired the creative team behind her original Sin City stint, hired a new crew and plans to launch a residency at a different venue. But sources squeal she may not be able to reboot her romance with Rich!

“It hasn’t hit Adele that this is really the end, but it’s hard for their friends to see them getting back together,” dishes the insider.

“She’s a total diva, and Rich is sick of being treated like the help. He’s been telling his friends he’s going to talk to her soon and tell her he wants friendship — and nothing more. So, unless something drastic changes, it’s over.”