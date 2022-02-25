$150 Million Kenny Rogers Treasure Trove Found!

Country music legend Kenny Rogers’ savvy family plans to cash in The Gambler’s chips and add to his $250 million estate as they orchestrate his comeback from beyond the grave, sources spill.

When he died two years ago at his Georgia home, the 81-year-old left behind a trove of new music and unreleased writing, photography and art estimated to be worth $150 million — and his kinfolk have realized “they’re sitting on a gold mine,” a tipster says.

“There are unreleased recordings, unseen film footage, a memoir he’d worked on, never-before-seen photographs and poetry he wrote for loved ones,” says the insider, who insists this “treasure chest of memories” is poised to make Kenny’s loved ones a boatful of bucks!

“This goes way beyond the money he left behind,” the insider dishes. “It’s the actual asset of his estate. His widow and his children can put it to good causes.”

In 1997, the “Lady” singer, who sold more than 100 million records, married his fifth and final wife, Wanda Miller, mother of his twin boys, Justin and Jordan, now 17. But he also had one child each from three previous marriages — Carole, 63, Kenny Jr., 56, and Christopher, 40.

Says the insider, “There’s so much to be made that it can be spread around and help them with their dreams. He left an absolute fortune, and his family is keeping it going.”

“They basically plan to boost his music and take it to a new generation, including opening up a Kenny Rogers museum and providing all kinds of promotional opportunities — and even scholarships. It’s what Kenny would’ve wanted. They’re sure of it.”