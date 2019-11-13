Britney’s Mom Killed A Boy!

Pop songbird Britney Spears’ mom killed a young boy in a car accident — but never contacted his family to express her sympathy, The National ENQUIRER has learned.

Lynne Spears was driving her brother when she ran over 12-year-old Anthony Winters in 1975 while he rode his bike in his hometown of Kentwood, La.

Lynne, who was 20 at the time, is haunted by the tragedy and doesn’t like to talk about it, sources said. She was not charged in the accident and did not respond to The ENQUIRER’s request for comment.

Opening up for the first time ever, the youngster’s mom revealed Lynne, 64, has never reached out to apologize.

“It’s been 40-some years ago, but she’s never been in touch with me,” Yvonne Winters, 78, told The ENQUIRER.

“It was an accident. It was a terrible situation, but it was an accident and accidents can happen to anyone.”