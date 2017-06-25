Porn Star Fired From Teaching At Christian Preschool

She gave moonlighting a whole new meaning!

Nina Skye, a 21-year-old preschool teacher at an unidentified Christian school, was forced to give up her day job when she admitted that she was spending her nights starring in porn films!

Skye signed a “morality clause” before she started her teaching job at the school that prohibits her from engaging in any type of activity that goes against the school’s policies.

School administrators told Skye her second job conflicted with their religious values and asked her to make a choice between the two careers — so she chose to keep smiling and grunting for the cameras!

“It goes against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that’s what I’m doing,” said Skye. “They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn’t do that.”

Skye said she still wants to teach but will avoid applying to any more Christian-based schools in the future.

“I guess some people are really tied by that moral code. There’s a really big stigma associated with it, and how our society views it, but that’s not how I am,” added Skye. “I’m really open-minded. Super open-minded and not judgmental.”

Skye has received both support and shame online — and is accused of going public for the free publicity it will bring to her porn career.

“Got fired from a religious school just because I do porn smh,” tweeted Skye via her “@realninaskye” handle.