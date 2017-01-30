WATCH: Tigers Maul Man At Chinese Zoo

Once again, horrific video has emerged from China of citizens being mauled by tigers — this time at the Yageer Zoo in the city of Ningbo!

As seen in the above video [WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT], visitors to the zoo could only watch after a man had gotten too close to the big cats, only to be dragged into their enclosure!

The footage here shows the shocking scene as the tigers played with their victim, ignoring attempts by the zoo staff to frighten or distract them by using firecrackers and water guns.

Authorities were finally able to reach the man — who, surprisingly, survived this initial savage attack caught on video, but later passed away at a hospital.

China was also the site of a shocking tiger attack in 2016 at the Badaling Wildlife World park.

The National ENQUIRER published troubling uncensored video of the attack after a woman had wandered out of her car into an area where the beasts were roaming — followed by her mother, who lost her life trying to protect her daughter.

The ENQUIRER also obtained shocking photos of the attack’s aftermath [WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT] that showed how the daughter paid her own horrible price for the one unthinking moment!

The man in the footage above has yet to be identified by Chinese authorities. The tiger seen in the footage was later shot by zoo officials.