‘Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth’ Exposes Sick Details of 1965 Crime Spree

It’s been 61 years since 18-year-old Charles Starkweather and 13-year-old Caril Ann Fugate executed one of the most chilling and bizarre crime sprees in American history, but their haunting story continues to live on.

The duo went on a two month murder spree and 11 people dead including Caril’s own family. Starkweather died in the electric chair at age 20 and their story went on to inspire the 1994 thriller Natural Born Killers. The horrifying acts also inspired the book Pro Bono: The 18-Year Defense of Caril Ann Fugate by Jeff McArthur.

And in a new documentary on Reelz, Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth, the teens’ story will be told again, with the help of the 1994 films’ stars and director as well as McArthur. In an exclusive clip for the upcoming series, McArthur compares the murder spree to the September 11 attacks. “It was like 911, in a way, because everybody remembers exactly where they were.”

Check out the clip above for more and be sure to tune into Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth, premiering on Friday, June 23 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

