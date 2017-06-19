‘Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth’ Reveals Eerie Interview With Caril Fugate

The horrific story of one of America’s most bone-chilling murder stories of all time will be retold once again through Reelz’ new documentary, Natural Born Killers: The Shocking Truth. RadarOnline.com has obtained an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming flick.

In 1965, 18-year-old Charles Starkweather and 13-year-old Caril Ann Fugate went on a two month murder spree which had 11 people dead including Caril’s own family. Starkweather died in the electric chair at age 20 and their story went on to inspire the 1994 thriller Natural Born Killers. The horrifying acts also inspired the book Pro Bono: The 18-Year Defense of Caril Ann Fugate by Jeff McArthur.

In an exclusive clip for the upcoming series, film director, Oliver Stone, begins by telling the duo’s story, saying, “Two attractive young people become mass murderers, technically, [they] kill without reason, and at the same time the media goes wild and makes heroes out of them.” Caril would then later go one to claim she had been abducted by Charles. The short snippet features a police interview with Caril in which she pleads her innocence. She recalls the times where her convict boyfriend would “just sit there and laugh at himself” during their long murder-bound road trips. The clip also notes that Charles’ rage is the result of childhood trauma. Author Jeff McArthur says that Charles was “bow-legged, pigeon-toed, [and] he stammered a lot…had difficulty talking — kids were merciless to him. That kind of built up his bitterness towards society.”

