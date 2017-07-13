Donald Trump: The Plot To Have Him Declared Mentally Incompetent

Dick Morris is the most feared voice in politics — and the former top strategist for Bill Clinton is documenting the new D.C. for The National ENQUIRER!

Every week, Dick provides a startling look into Washington’s biggest secrets, and provides exclusive video for NationalENQUIRER.com!

In the video above, the veteran D.C. insider exposes the real reason that pundits like Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are talking about President Trump being “a man on the verge of a meltdown!”

The veteran D.C. insider exposes how the vicious attacks on Trump’s mental state aren’t “just random insults,” but part of a “carefully calculated campaign” to use the 25th Amendment to oust Trump from the White House!

Dick reveals how the Democrats have even already recruited 24 Congressmen to form the Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity — as part of what he calls “a serious threat to our republic!”

