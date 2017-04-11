Watch: Dolly Parton’s Darkest Secrets Revealed In Juicy New Show

On an all-new season of National Enquirer Investigates, Dolly Parton‘s biggest secrets and scandals have been unearthed!

From her rumor-plagued marriage to Carl Thomas Dean to decades of going under the knife, the REAL Dolly Parton will finally be revealed in Reelz series’ shocking new episodes.

“No one has been able to cultivate their image, and manage their image, as successfully as Dolly Parton,” said National Enquirer Editor In Chief Dylan Howard. “It wasn’t just about movies, music, television and celebrity, it was about building a business empire.”

But Radar readers know there are plenty of other skeletons in Parton’s closet, including the revelation that she was once so depressed, she threatened to kill herself!

She’s blamed her depression on her “tender-hearted” nature, as well as her background.

“Depression runs in my family on both sides and I have to be wary,” she has explained. “If there are problems sometimes it’s a lot for one little person to carry.”

National Enquirer Investigates: Dolly Parton airs Wednesday April 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Reelz.

