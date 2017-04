The stork is on its way again!

After months of anticipation, April The Giraffe is finally about to deliver at Animal Adventure Park — and you can see it live as it happens!

A special “labor cam” has been set up to capture the 15-year-old pregnant Youtube sensation pushing out her fourth offspring.

The father this time around is a five-year-old bull giraffe named Oliver.

The newborn calf is expected to come into the world at a cute and cuddly 150lbs!