Kentucky Mom Jailed For Child Rape

Kelly Lynn South pleaded guilty to multiple counts of molesting her own son when he was between the ages of four and seven, according to deeply disturbing reports from Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to a 16-year prison sentence, the miscreant mom will be registered for life as a sex-offender.

According to court documents, South pleaded guilty to eight counts including incest, sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

“It’s unimaginable the suffering this victim endured and will endure,” Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a release. Officials, however, would not report if the victim was put into the foster-care system or placed with relatives.