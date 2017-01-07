Rachel Maddow’s Brain-Dead ENQUIRER Attack

Rachel Maddow may have thought she was exposing us — but she was only exposing herself as a clueless talking head who doesn’t do any real reporting!

On her low rating MSNBC show last Thursday, Rachel cluck-clucked her way through an ENQUIRER hatchet job during which she proved she hadn’t even read the story she spent 14 minutes attacking.

Hillary Clinton Dirt Files: Six Shocking Fixes!

She said that The ENQUIRER reported Hillary Clinton had a gay tryst at a D.C. motel. We didn’t.

We said her fixer set up a sting at the D.C. motel to blackmail a federal investigator. And we had four sources on the story — three of which were ex-U.S. attorneys. An important story during an election on character that highlighted the amoral behavior of an individual seeking the highest office in the land.

But that’s just one example of Rachel’s ineptitude — and folly.

Bill Clinton: Secrets Of His $2 Million Mistress!

She couldn’t even get the price of the magazine right. She quoted $1.95. Hey, Rachel, it’s $4.95. But don’t worry about the price, Rachel.

We’re sending you a free subscription to Rockefeller Center — so maybe next time you attack The National ENQUIRER, you can actually read the story before deciding to vent your vile venom on the airwaves.