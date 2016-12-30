1 of 5
The funeral of Zsa Zsa Gabor was held in Beverly Hills — to an empty house! The glamorous screen legend would have been shocked to see all of the empty seats in the California cathedral where husband Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt presented her ashes. But plenty of celebrities reportedly stayed away over their disgust at how Frederic tried to turn the service into a showbiz event!
The National ENQUIRER reported how stars like Larry King, George Hamilton, and even the late Debbie Reynolds were shocked to see that Frederic had sent out a press release declaring they'd be at the Dec. 30 ceremony. “They did not give permission to use their names and are not pleased," Zsa Zsa's former publicist Edward Lozzi told The ENQUIRER — adding: "They are not attending. There will be others from their list who we are verifying will not be attending!”
The angry pal of Zsa Zsa's dismissed Frederic's promise of a "star-studded memorial tribute" as "a false media release being sent to news agencies and celebrity publicists by the producers of this event, containing the names of stars who have no intention of attending due to obvious circumstances.” The publicist was proven right, too!
The ENQUIRER earlier reported how Frederic had tried to lower expectations after being embarrassed by the stars that he promised would be there. Zsa Zsa's husband has previously been accused of exploiting his ailing bride, who passed away at the age of 99 on December 18, 2016.
Frederic used a burial announcement as an opportunity to insist that Zsa Zsa's funeral was always meant to be a small affair, with her close friend Ruta Lee as a celebrity guest. He insisted, however, that many celebrities couldn't attend because of holiday travel: "My wife chose the wrong day to die. She should have died a week earlier, or in January, when everyone is back."
