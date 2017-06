4 of 4

Rep. Brooks told CNN that the as-yet unnamed assailant fired from the field's dugout and that he was a white male, although he cautioned that he only "saw him for a second or two." Rep. Ron Desantis of Florida recalled that before the baseball practice, he was approached by a man matching the suspect's description — who asked “whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?” The gunman was shot by Capitol Hill police, and is now in custody.

