James Hodgkinson, the anti-Republican shooter who was shot dead by police after opening fire on a Virginia ballfield, had a laundry list of targets in his sights!
According to local law enforcement, none of the names on the handwritten list were injured — only House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise sustained a gunshot wound to his hip. Scalise arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital Center “in critical condition” with “an imminent risk of death.” “I feel a lot more confident and a lot more optimistic than I did two, three days ago,” said Dr. Jack Sava, who treated the Congressman.
Among the names on the pro-Bernie Sanders shooter’s hit list was Alabama Rep.Mo Brooks, who was present at the baseball practice at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park that morning but was unharmed. “I am advising my office personnel and friends to be extra wary in my presence,” said Brooks.
Other known GOP lawmakers’ names appearing on the list were Tennessee Rep.Scot DesJarlais, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan, Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith. “It’s clear that it was premeditated,” said Franks. In addition to Scalise, three other individuals were injured in the shooting.
Virginia Shooter Had GOP Hit List
