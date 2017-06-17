Virginia Shooter Had GOP Hit List

James Hodgkinson, the anti-Republican shooter who was shot dead by police after opening fire on a Virginia ballfield, had a laundry list of targets in his sights!

According to local law enforcement, none of the names on the handwritten list were injured — only House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise sustained a gunshot wound to his hip. Scalise arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital Center “in critical condition” with “an imminent risk of death.” “I feel a lot more confident and a lot more optimistic than I did two, three days ago,” said Dr. Jack Sava, who treated the Congressman.