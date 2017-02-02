1 of 3
Getty Images
Getty Images
Vera Lynn entertained the soldiers of World War II — and now the UK songbird is back crooning at the age of 100! The legendary English vocalist announced that she'll become the first singing act in the world to release new music while hitting the centennial mark. Vera's keeping it classic, too, as she returns with new vocals over classic renditions of her WWII-era hits like "The White Cliffs of Dover" and "Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart."
Getty Images
Getty Images
The new album, titled "Vera Lynn 100," is set to be released on March 17, 2017 — three days before she joins Kirk Douglas and Olivia de Havilland as veterans stars who keep going into their 100th year. "It's truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time," said Vera.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The record will be released by the Decca Records label — which released plenty of hits in the 1930s and 1940s. The company is still a lot younger than Vera, though, who found fame in America while becoming the first British artist to ever hit #1 on the U.S. record charts. "It might seem quite tame to these young people, the music," said Vera. "But for us, it was very exciting and very meaningful, and it meant a lot to people."
X
Share this: