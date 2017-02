The new album, titled "Vera Lynn 100," is set to be released on March 17, 2017 — three days before she joinsand Olivia de Havilland as veterans stars who keep going into their 100th year. "It's truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time," said Vera.

The record will be released by the Decca Records label — which released plenty of hits in the 1930s and 1940s. The company is still a lot younger than Vera, though, who found fame in America while becoming the first British artist to ever hit #1 on the U.S. record charts. "It might seem quite tame to these young people, the music," said Vera. "But for us, it was very exciting and very meaningful, and it meant a lot to people."