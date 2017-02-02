Getty Images

The record will be released by the Decca Records label — which released plenty of hits in the 1930s and 1940s. The company is still a lot younger than Vera, though, who found fame in America while becoming the first British artist to ever hit #1 on the U.S. record charts. "It might seem quite tame to these young people, the music," said Vera. "But for us, it was very exciting and very meaningful, and it meant a lot to people."