1 of 5

Megyn Kelly — but his career nearly came to an end in 2001! That's when Tucker was just beginning to enjoy success as a co-host on the hit CNN show "Crossfire." Instead, his sudden fame turned into a living hell after he was accused of rape! Tucker Carlson becomes cable televisions's biggest star as he takes over the FOX News slot vacated by— but his career nearly came to an end in 2001! That's when Tucker was just beginning to enjoy success as a co-host on the hit CNN show "Crossfire." Instead, his sudden fame turned into a living hell after he was accused of rape!

Getty Images Getty Images The allegation plunged the prim political pundit — then often sporting a bowtie — into a terrifying nightmare, as he even questioned his own innocence! "I sat on the front steps thinking about my life, my wife and my three children, my job and how it was all going to end because of something terrible I didn't even remember doing," he recalled.

Getty Images Getty Images A woman in Kentucky had claimed that Tucker took advantage of her after slipping a drug into her drink at a restaurant in Louisville, Ky. Carlson, who'd just joined CNN the year before, was stunned by the charge. He'd never been to Louisville and had no memory of the incident.

Getty Images Getty Images Still, he admitted, "I actually woke up in the middle of the night thinking I had really done it. I always assumed, like every journalist does, that all sex scandals are rooted in truth." Finally, after paying $ 14,000 in legal fees and passing a lie detector test, he was cleared when a private eye discovered the woman was mentally ill.