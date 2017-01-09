1 of 6

Getty/Files Getty/Files Esteban Santiago casually killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida with a gun that the FBI allowed him to keep — even after the military man told agents that he was being told to kill for ISIS. Now the murderer's heartbroken brother is speaking out, saying: "The FBI failed!"

Files Files “We’re not talking about someone who emerged from anonymity to do something like this,” said Bryan Santiago — speaking in Spanish from his family's house in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico. FBI agents descended upon their aunt and uncle's home in Union City, N.J., in the hours after his brother's brutal massacre, but Bryan says the Feds were acting too late to cover up their incompetence!

Getty/Files Getty/Files “I told him to go to church or to seek professional help,” said Bryan — as news broke that the FBI agents were already aware of Esteban Santiago's sick paranoid thoughts. He had told authorities at the FBI field office in Anchorage, Alaska, that the CIA was controlling him with secret messages on the internet, and that the Islamic terrorists of ISIS had implanted him with “terroristic thoughts.”

Getty Images Getty Images The future mass-murderer has even left a gun with his newborn child in a car outside of the FBI offices. After Santiago was released from a four-day psychiatric evaluation, he returned to the FBI on Dec. 8, 2016, where agents gladly handed him back his firearm!

Getty Images Getty Images FBI Special Agent in Charge Marlin Ritzman has insisted that Santiago was simply a “walk-in complaint,” and hadn't broken any laws when he came into the Anchorage office to make “disjointed comments about mind control.”