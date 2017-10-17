Stockard Channing Plastic Surgery Shocker

The 73-year-old star of "The Good Wife"
— where she played Julianna Margulies
' meddling mom — looked unrecognizable while talking to host Lorraine Kelly about her work in the hit 1978 film version of "Grease,"
joking about playing "the world's oldest living teenager!"
Sadly, Stockard's disturbing new look continues a plastic surgery crisis that began in 2014 — when The National ENQUIRER
caught her looking stunningly different at the Broadway opening for "It's Only a Play." Medical experts warned at the time that the seven-time Tony Award nominee had already gone too far with surgery.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back studied a series of old photos of the star and new images before detailing how he believes Channing had undergone several procedures over the years. Dr. Back thinks she had a face-lift and lower eyelids done to eliminate bags in 2006 at age 62 — and jaw implants at age 66 in 2010, which give her a "too masculine look."
Photo credit: Getty Images
At the time, Dr. back already warned that Stockard had "some serious renovation work" — adding: "I'd say she's had a second face-lift which was much more aggressive and overdone, including a new set of even fuller, wider jawline implants and a new chin implant. She also appears very full in the cheeks from fat injections."
Stockard's fans weren't shy about expressing their own opinions about her most recent look, either — going to social media with sharp remarks including: "Stockard Channing looks tragic now!" Another shocked UK viewer asked: "Why do American actresses do this to themselves?"
Photo credit: Getty Images