Stockard Channing Plastic Surgery Shocker

Sadly, Stockard's disturbing new look continues a plastic surgery crisis that began in 2014 — when The National ENQUIRER caught her looking stunningly different at the Broadway opening for "It's Only a Play." Medical experts warned at the time that the seven-time Tony Award nominee had already gone too far with surgery. Photo credit: Getty Images

Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back studied a series of old photos of the star and new images before detailing how he believes Channing had undergone several procedures over the years. Dr. Back thinks she had a face-lift and lower eyelids done to eliminate bags in 2006 at age 62 — and jaw implants at age 66 in 2010, which give her a "too masculine look." Photo credit: Getty Images

At the time, Dr. back already warned that Stockard had "some serious renovation work" — adding: "I'd say she's had a second face-lift which was much more aggressive and overdone, including a new set of even fuller, wider jawline implants and a new chin implant. She also appears very full in the cheeks from fat injections."