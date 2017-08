Stevie Wonder has tied the knot for the third time — marrying his longtime girlfriend — before 160 secrecy bound guests! Motown legendhas tied the knot for the third timemarrying his longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy in a small but lavish July ceremony at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angelesbefore 160 secrecy bound guests! Photo credit: Getty Images

The R&B superstar , 67, was so determined to keep the news under wraps that he threatened to hit wedding guests with a whopping $1 million fine if they spilled the beans about the affair! Photo credit: Getty Images

“There’s not much I can say,” one wary wedding guest confided to The National ENQUIRER . “Everyone, including family, had to sign a confidentiality agreement that threatens a $1 million fine if you talked to the media. I cannot quite afford $1 million.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite that, the insider revealed the newlyweds were serenaded by Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer- songwriter John Legend (left), who performed Stevie’s hit “Overjoyed.” Singers Usher Pharrell Williams and Babyface also performed. Photo credit: Getty Images

The 43-year-old bride glowed in a simple white gown, while the groom said his vows wearing a long, dark-colored jacket with black slacks. Stevie — a 25-time Grammy winner famed for the hits "Superstition" and “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” — wore his trademark sunglasses and greeted guests by posing for selfies, according to our snitch. Photo credit: Getty Images

Al Green was also among the guests, as were the newlywed couple’s two “Let’s Stay Together” singerwas also among the guests, as were the newlywed couple’s two young children . Stevie has a total of nine children, ages 2 to 42, by five different women. Photo credit: Getty Images

He was married to singer-songwriter Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972, and fashion designer Kai Millard (right) from 2001 to 2012. His oldest child, Aisha Morris, inspired his hit “Isn’t She Lovely?” Photo credit: Getty Images