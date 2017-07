Spicer announced his resignation shortly after President Trump made an offer to New York financier Anthony Scaramucci to become the Communications Director at the White House. A top D.C. source told The ENQUIRER that Spicer was finished after failing to moderate Trump’s “admittedly bombastic” approach to dealing with the media. Photo credit: Getty Images

“When Sean was hired, we thought a career D.C. media man with his experience would smooth out some of the president’s take-no-prisoners approach,” said the insider. “What we got instead was a mini-Trump!” Photo credit: Getty Images