3 of 5

Cameras caught the 68-year- old “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” star on May 26 as he emerged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles before jumping into the car’s back seat and then followed him to the driveway of his $5 million Hollywood Hills mansion. “We’re not exactly sure why he thought he would go unnoticed while wearing a box on his head, but the rest of his body clearly looked like Richard Simmons,” our source tattled.