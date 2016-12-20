1 of 7

Splash News Splash News The ENQUIRER had the scoop when Priscilla confessed to enduring injections of a “miracle anti-wrinkle serum” that turned out to be a car parts lubricant! Even worse, the substance used by Daniel Serrano — mocked as “Dr. Jiffy Lube” — was even banned by the Food and Drug Administration!

The unlicensed “doctor” was booted back to his native Argentina after authorities discovered his hideous handiwork. “I’ve seen patients who’ve been nearly killed by these kinds of injections,” said noted New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who noted that treatments by non-licensed practitioners can result in deadly infections.

Splash News Splash News “They don’t have the proper sterilization and techniques,” he warned, “and facial injections are the most dangerous. You have to be a skilled dermatologist to give injections like that. It is potentially fatal!” And while Priscilla claims she’s fully recovered, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Fleming says the actress may have been “permanently damaged” by the filler.

Another top plastic surgeon, Michigan-based Dr. Tony Youn, believes Priscilla most likely suffered scarring, inflammation, infection and skin bumps as a result of Dr. Jiffy Lube's deception. "You can never remove it all," said Dr. Fleming, who has not treated Priscilla.