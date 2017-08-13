Princess Diana’s Family Forced To Hide Her Coffin

Princess Diana's still-grieving family remains terrified deranged fans will try to loot her grave! Photo credit: Getty Images

“We have had four attempted break-ins toward her body in the last 20 years,” her brother, Earl Spencer , recently revealed. “I am glad that we have seen all of them off.” As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported in March, the beloved royal is NOT buried on an island on her family’s sprawling estate, as widely believed. Photo credit: Getty Images

In fact, her body is entombed at nearby St. Mary’s Church, where she rests next to the cremated remains of her father, John, the eighth Earl Spencer. Diana lies in a lead-lined coffin inside the church in the village of Great Brington. Her remains are guarded by a 6-foot spiked iron fence and a series of motion detectors. She was placed in the church following her tragic death in a car accident in Paris at the age of 36 on Aug. 31, 1997. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

But in a bid to foil grave robbers, the public was told Diana was buried in a crypt on an idyllic island within Althorp Park, the nearby 13,500-acre estate where Diana grew up. Her brother continued the ruse, saying the family decided Althorp was the “safest place” for Di’s remains. Unknowing fans cough up $23 to visit the estate and pay their respects to the “People’s Princess.” Photo credit: WireImage

A source told The ENQUIRER “the church was considered as her burial place,” but added “it made sense to have the island as the place where she is ‘buried’ because it is more secure. No one working on the estate now was at the funeral, so we all believe what we are told.” But locals are less tight-lipped and said they’re certain Di’s grave is at St. Mary’s. Royal insiders said the family’s biggest fear is someone will steal Di’s body or destroy her final resting place as the 20th anniversary of her death nears! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner