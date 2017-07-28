Your Mom’s Fave Royal: Princess Diana in Pictures

With the 20-anniversary of her death this year, interest in the late Princess Diana
is at an all-time high. TLC is airing a 3-hour telecast exploring her life, legacy and conspiracy theories surrounding her death. Watch Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason
on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Click through to see her life in pictures.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Princess Diana on her first birthday at Park House, Sandringham.
Photo credit: Getty Images
A young Lady Diana Spencer circa 1965.
Photo credit: Getty Images
A young Lady Diana Spencer during a summer holiday in Itchenor, West Sussex circa 1971.
Photo credit: Getty Images
A 14-year-old Lady Diana Spencer being kissed by her pet pony 'Scuffle' in 1974.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Charles
arm-in-arm with his fiance, Lady Diana Spencer, on the steps of Buckingham Palace for a photocall on the day they announced their engagement, Feb. 24, 1981.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Charles with his fiance Lady Diana Spencer during a photocall before their wedding while staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral Estate.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July, 29 1981.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince Harry sticking his tongue out much to the surprise of his mother, Princess Diana, at Trooping
The Colour with Prince William
, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor watching from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Princess Diana at the London Coliseum for a performance of the ballet 'Swan Lake' by the Bolshoi Ballet, July, 27 1989. Her dress is by fashion designer Catherine Walker.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Prince William at confirmation with Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Windsor Castle.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Princess Diana With Prince Harry At Hyde Park.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian, June 1994.
Photo credit: Getty Images