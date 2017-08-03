Stallone & Gere’s Feud Over Princess Diana

The beloved royal landed her pal Elton John in the middle of a Hollywood feud in 1994 — with the flamboyant pop star trying to host an elegant party in his English manor. "I remember when she came to my house in Windsor," Elton recalled. "Sylvester Stallone had always wanted to meet her" — adding that his "good friend" is also "a bit of a male chauvinist pig." Photo credit: Getty Images

But to Elton's regret, he also invited Richard Gere. "I didn't know it," he said, "but Richard and Sylvester can't stand one another...Eventually, everyone else arrived and Diana sat on the floor talking to Richard for about two hours!" Photo credit: Getty Images

"All the time," Elton continued, "Sylvester was on the other side of the room, steaming away. Then Richard and Sylvester started squaring up to one another. Someone had to come between them. I was standing there, saying 'Oh, no...'" Photo credit: Getty Images

Diana, however, wasn't flustered at all by the Hollywood posturing. "I have this image of Diana in my mind," said Elton, "sitting crosslegged on the floor. She was completely relaxed, completely at home, laughing away." Photo credit: Getty Images

But while the "American Gigolo" star charmed Diana that night, Sylvester got the last laugh. A tape later leaked in 1994 of Richard ranting about the "Rocky" hero — because he thought Sylvester was after his girlfriend Cindy Crawford Photo credit: Getty Images