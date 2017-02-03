1 of 3

An innocent pedestrian was hit by a car on a Kentucky highway — with the driver dragging the helpless victim for two miles before finally pulling over for help! Horrified eyewitnesses saw the car pull into the Speedway gas station in the town of Covington with the half-naked corpse hanging from the windshield. “I thought it was a prank because there was this body hanging out of the window,” said a sickened man on the scene, who also saw the shaken driver stagger into the gas station to seek help. [GRAPHIC IMAGES FOLLOW...]

Local police are desperately looking for eyewitnesses who might have seen the actual collision between the unidentified man and the car's driver — who reportedly told the cashier in the Speedway: "'You have to call the police because I just hit this man on [I-]75!'" Video was taken by onlookers while the death car sat on the tarmac waiting for police to arrive.