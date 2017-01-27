1 of 4
Paris Jackson has shaken up her famous family after going public with shocking admissions — and now the Jackson clan wants to put her in rehab. RadarOnline.com has the shocking inside story on how the daughter of Michael Jackson has her relatives trying to get her hospitalized over fears of a “total breakdown that could destroy her!”
Paris recently made headlines with a shocking interview where she revealed how she was sexually abused as a teen. She also admitted to her multiple suicide attempts earlier covered by The National ENQUIRER, and accused big business of 'murdering' her late father! Now insiders have told Radar that family members are convinced that she's "drinking and smoking pot," and worry that her boyfriend Michael Snoddy "will be her downfall.”
The ENQUIRER earlier revealed how Paris met Snoddy at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after finishing rehab in 2013 following a suicide attempt. Family members are now terrified at how fast Paris' relationship is moving with her punk-rock lover. “Jermaine and Randy went to the house recently,” a source told Radar, “but when they rang the bell they were shocked because they were told to go away and not disturb the honeymooners.”
Insiders add that Paris' problems are putting new strains on the already fragile health of grandmother Katherine Jackson — but the family no longer has a real hold on the billionaire heiress. “She’s 18,” said Radar’s source, “so she’s technically an adult. It’s a little like with Michael — we couldn’t force him, but we could kind of push!”
