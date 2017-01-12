1 of 4

Social media took a tragic turn after a 12-year-old boy viciously stabbed his mother to death before viciously attacking his older sister — with the stunned father traveling and unable to get back home! Horrified friends and family of the Oregon family then learned of the horrendous act when grieving dad Jim Holmes (inset) went to Facebook and posted a note announcing the end of his family!

The child's grandmother — the mother of Pamela (pictured) — who also lived in the house was unharmed. The child was taken to a nearby juvenile detention facility, and police say they have no motive for the murders yet.