'Harassment' Claims!

O.J. Simpson Threatens Ron Goldman’s Dad

Lawyer's letter says Fred Goldman wants his client dead!

O.J. Simpson celebrated his parole from prison by blasting the grieving father of Ron Goldman — with his lawyer sending Fred Goldman a letter with complaints about "harassment!"

“I don’t care for it," said a seemingly-restrained Fred after Simpson was paroled for his prison sentence for armed robbery. "He’s a bad guy. I don’t like the notion he would be walking free — at all.”

But now Simpson's Las Vegas attorney says Simpson's been moved to a “more protected” cell over fears that Ron's father is fueled by vengeance — even after winning a civil suit that he filed which ended with Simpson being found liable for his son's brutal death alongside Nicole Brown Simpson.
Malcolm LaVergne alleged in a FOX interview with Jeanine Pirro that Fred said he hoped that someone would "knock" his client "over the head" after Simpson was given parole — adding: “I have to be frank. Fred Goldman is my primary concern.”

And when a representative for the Goldman family contacted LaVergne after the interview, he sent a letter to the PR firm of Garson & Wright saying that any more contact on behalf of Fred would be “considered harassment.”

