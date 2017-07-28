O.J. Simpson Threatens Ron Goldman’s Dad

But now Simpson's Las Vegas attorney says Simpson's been moved to a “more protected” cell over fears that Ron's father is fueled by vengeance — even after winning a civil suit that he filed which ended with Simpson being found liable for his son's brutal death alongside Nicole Brown Simpson.
Malcolm LaVergne alleged in a FOX interview with Jeanine Pirro that Fred said he hoped that someone would "knock" his client "over the head" after Simpson was given parole — adding: “I have to be frank. Fred Goldman is my primary concern.”
And when a representative for the Goldman family contacted LaVergne after the interview, he sent a letter to the PR firm of Garson & Wright saying that any more contact on behalf of Fred would be “considered harassment.”
