The beautiful blonde 18-year-old disappeared from the Caribbean island on May 30, 2005. Joran van der Sloot — now serving time for an unrelated murder in a Peruvian prison — said that the stranger from Alabama had joined him and friends to go "shark-watching" at night, and that Natalee was dropped off at her hotel safely. But now Natalee's father says he has evidence to prove Joran helped murder his daughter.