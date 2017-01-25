1 of 3
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore has been rushed to a Connecticut hospital — with insiders reporting that family members have been notified to say their final farewells to the ailing sitcom star. As reported by The National ENQUIRER, Mary has been gravely ill for years, with ambulances constantly called to her Connecticut mansion through 2016. But now her suffering may soon be over!
“It’s heartbreaking,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “She’s almost completely blind, can barely hear and speaks very little, but she’s ready to meet her maker.” The 911 calls uncovered exclusively by The ENQUIRER also revealed that Mary recently suffered crippling falls that left her with a broken collarbone and fractured ribs.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The veteran actress has also been plagued by kidney disease and heart disease — and even displays symptoms of Alzheimer’s. A grieving insider told The ENQUIRER that Mary now even welcomes her end, and dreams of being reunited with her son Richie, killed in an accidental shooting in 1980. “I’m ready,” Mary reportedly told her friends. “Just let me die!”
X
Share this: