"One Day at a Time" star Mackenzie Phillips has released another bombshell book — with a shocking new admission to rival her incestuous past! RadarOnline has taken a first look at the manuscript for "Hopeful Healing," where Mackenzie admits to shooting up hard drugs while pregnant with her son!
“I shot up cocaine while pregnant with my son,” she bluntly admits. “The horror of my actions in sober retrospect is something that I deal with to this day.” And the one-time Hollywood hellion has dealt with an awful lot — including her famous father who lured her into a sexual relationship!
Mackenzie's sicko relationship with father John Phillips — seen at right with his bandmates from the hit '60s group The Mamas & the Papas — was exposed in her 2011 memoir "High On Arrival." The troubled actress revealed that she had gotten high with her dad in 1979. “Eventually I passed out,” she wrote, “and woke up to find myself having sex with my own father.” The two then continued the sexual relationship over the years!
Sources told The National ENQUIRER that the bizarre relationship was also a forewarning of Mackenzie's doomed marriage to Rolling Stones roadie Jeff Sessler. In a bizarre twist, Mackenzie's first time having sex with John was on the night before their wedding! Rick Breitstein, a good friend of Sessler, told The ENQUIRER that the couple's own sex life was equally as decadent.
After a visit to the set of "One Day at a Time" in 1979, Breitstein, his wife and other friends went back to the hotel where Sessler and Mackenzie were staying. "We did cocaine and Quaaludes all night," Breitstein recalled. "At that time, Mackenzie was getting in trouble with the show for her drug use, and was saying how she had to hide her cocaine."
"She had this fake fountain pen which she could put cocaine in, and that’s how she was snorting it that night," said Breitstein — adding that he was later alone with Sessler, and "he came right out and said, ‘Do you want to swap wives tonight?’ He was absolutely serious!" Breitstein, who was on his own honeymoon, says he rejected the idea: "I don’t think Jeff really loved her."
