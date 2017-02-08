After a visit to the set of "One Day at a Time" in 1979, Breitstein, his wife and other friends went back to the hotel where Sessler and Mackenzie were staying. "We did cocaine and Quaaludes all night," Breitstein recalled. "At that time, Mackenzie was getting in trouble with the show for her drug use, and was saying how she had to hide her cocaine."

"She had this fake fountain pen which she could put cocaine in, and that’s how she was snorting it that night," said Breitstein — adding that he was later alone with Sessler, and "he came right out and said, ‘Do you want to swap wives tonight?’ He was absolutely serious!" Breitstein, who was on his own honeymoon, says he rejected the idea: "I don’t think Jeff really loved her."