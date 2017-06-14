London Fire Tragedy — Multiple Deaths After Warnings Ignored

At least twelve people are dead after the Grenfell Tower went up in flames — after the doomed residents of the London apartment building had pleaded for help in what they claimed was a "death trap!" Photo credit: Getty Images

As seen in this shocking footage, the 24-story building was completely consumed in flames during the early morning hours of June 14. "I can confirm six fatalities at this time," said Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy, "but this figure is likely to rise during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days." Tragically, that grim news came as no surprise to the tenants who had formed the Grenfell Action Group to warn of an upcoming "catastrophic event."

The concerned tenants had posted a warning on the internet that they "firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord." The building is owned by a reality company called KCMTO, and the Grenfell residents warned: "It is our conviction that a serious fire in a tower block or similar high density residential property is the most likely reason that those who wield power at the KCTMO will be found out and brought to justice!" Photo credit: Getty Images