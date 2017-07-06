Kourtney Kardashian & Boy Toy Take Saint-Tropez

Kourtney Kardashian and her boy toy male model Younes Bendjima are back together — and making waves in hot shots straight out of Saint-Tropez!
It's a surprise twist from Kourtney, who first began packing on the PDA with younger man Younes at the Cannes Film Festival — just as her ex Scott Disick was seen getting intimate with 19-year-old former Disney star Bella Thorne in the same place!
“Kourt is fed up with Scott’s humiliating escapades with other women — and now she thinks it’s payback time!” an insider told The National ENQUIRER in early June. But then the hot couple cooled right after Cannes!
"Kourtney broke Younes' heart," a close pal told RadarOnline. "While they were in Cannes, he told her that she was falling in love with her, but she just didn't feel the same way."
"She loved the sex," added the insider, "but she was not able to give him what he really wanted, which was a special relationship."
But things seemed to get special again just a few days before the Fourth of July, when the couple first showed up on the Saint-Tropez coast — and now it looks like Kourtney is ready to love Younes for more than just his body!
